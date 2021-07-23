Becher Street construction begins Monday, complete by November

article

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, July 23 that it is conducting a paving project on West Becher Street from South 4th Street to South Kinnickinnic Avenue starting Monday, July 26.

A news release indicates the project will consist of removing the deteriorated pavement and replacing it with concrete between S. 4th Street to S. 1st Street, and resurfacing the roadway from S. 1st Street to S. Kinnickinnic Avenue with asphalt. Driveway approaches, sidewalk, curb & gutter, and pedestrian curb ramps will be rebuilt. Storm sewer work, street lighting, and traffic signals will be upgraded. Landscape work is included.

Once completed, W. Becher Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction which will help slow down driving speed and prevent passing on the right. A raised bike lane will also be installed in the segment of W. Becher Street from S. 4th Street to S. 1st. Street. This is the first of its kind in the City of Milwaukee. The raised bike lane will be separated from both the travel lane and the sidewalk.

What drivers can expect

Eastbound traffic will be open to traffic

Westbound traffic will be closed to traffic from July 26th through November

North-southbound traffic on S. 1st St. and S. Kinnickinnic Ave. will remain open. At times, there may be intermittent closures at the intersection of W. Becher St. and S. 1st St.

On-street parking will not be allowed within the project limits

Trucks should follow posted detour signs and be aware of bridge height restrictions in the area

The project is anticipated to be completed in November.