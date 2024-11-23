Prevent package theft: Wisconsin BBB tips this holiday season

article

The Brief The BBB has tips to prevent package thefts this holiday season. In 2023, the organization said $18 billion worth of packages were stolen. Thieves will "take advantage of an opportunity," according to the BBB.



It's that time of year. Black Friday is six days away, but the deals are already here – and so are thieves, targeting people's front doors and porches.

The Better Business Bureau said roughly $18 billion worth of packages were stolen in 2023.

Joe Fay told FOX6 News a thief stole an expensive package right off his front porch roughly two weeks ago, and it was the lengths to which the thief went that caught his attention.

"I am watching the FedEx guy come up, and he has a package in his hand," he said. "Making it look like he's dropping one off, but actually goes down and takes the package."

The Racine resident said the thief dressed up as someone who delivers packages. The real delivery driver dropped off the package – a small box with a cellphone inside – roughly two hours earlier.

"They take advantage of an opportunity, and that opportunity is items on your porch," the BBB's Lisa Schiller said.

Lately, Fay is far from the only one who has dealt with a porch pirate. Schiller said thieves are notorious for taking during the season of giving. However, there are ways to prevent it.

"Neighbors that are home during the day, find out if they can accept deliveries for you," she said. "In general, don't leave packages unattended.

"Consider installing a security camera, that's a great way to deter somebody from taking the packages off your porch."

It's advice that Fay is now following.

"My neighbors, most of them are always home, so I have them come pick it up for me, if I have to," he said.

The BBB also recommends filing a police report, which Fay did, or having items delivered to your workplace. He said he also called Verizon, and the company deactivated the stolen cellphone.

Don't leave packages unattended

Ship items to stores, storefronts or post office boxes

Use a security camera

Require a signature for deliveries

Opt-in to delivery service notifications