Bayshore parking garage collapse; cars could be stuck for months

A Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed Thursday, leaving dozens of cars trapped inside.

It could be weeks or even months before those cars are removed, and owners said they're frustrated they aren't getting many answers right now.

John Hird is frustrated but grateful no one was hurt; the last 24 hours have been no laughing matter.

"That's the biggest thing, I’m alive," he said. "I was a little shaken up all day yesterday."

Hird, a painter, came to work on a project at Bayshore when he noticed something wasn't right Thursday – huge snow piles being pushed into the garage.

"I seen how they were stacking it up over there, and that was my first thought was that they’re putting too much weight in one area," said Hird.

When Hird stepped outside hours later, he found the garage partially collapsed and his GMC Acadia stuck on the top floor.

"They were saying it could be a month, it could be two months. Obviously, there’s no ramp, so I can’t get down," said Hird.

Thursday, officials said 56 cars were inside the structure. A day later, those on the bottom level had been moved, and crews prepped equipment to move the fallen concrete.

A Bayshore representative told FOX6 News, if your car is stuck, to call Bayshore security. They said they are keeping a master list and working to communicate what's next.

While the town center remains open, Bayshore is giving no timeline of how long the process will take.