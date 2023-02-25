Bayshore parking garage collapse; no victims, officials confirm

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Feb. 25 cleanup efforts after Feb. 23 Bayshore parking garage collapse (Courtesy: North Shore Fire/Rescue | Daniel Tyk)

North Shore Fire/Rescue confirmed Saturday, Feb. 25 that there were no victims after a Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed.

Two cars were crushed when part of the Silver Spring Parking Garage's third level fell, collapsing the second level with it to the ground Thursday. Those two cars were removed Saturday.

While not confirmed, snow is believed to be a factor in the collapse. Heaters were initially brought in to expedite the cleanup process, but they didn't work as intended.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

North Shore Fire/Rescue brought in more equipment Friday to make sure the surrounding structure is safe, and crews could start removing debris. A crane lifted an excavator and saw to the third level.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said Friday that crews would likely be working on it through the weekend.

The investigation into the cause will be up to the property owner, Cyprus Properties.