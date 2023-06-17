Bayshore parking garage collapse; crane, heavy equipment stationed

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crane, heavy equipment stationed outside partially collapsed Bayshore parking garage

After a Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed in February, reconstruction work may soon be underway.

FOX6 News cameras found a large crane and other heavy equipment stationed at the collapse site Saturday, June 17. It remains unclear when the parking garage could reopen.

Two cars were crushed and dozens more were left trapped inside when part of the Silver Spring Parking Garage's third level fell, collapsing part of the second level along with it on Feb. 23. No one was hurt.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Feb. 25 cleanup efforts after Feb. 23 Bayshore parking garage collapse (Courtesy: North Shore Fire/Rescue | Daniel Tyk)

According to Bayshore and its insurance company, a snow removal company that shoveled large mounds of snow on the top level of the garage is responsible for the collapse.