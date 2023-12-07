Bayshore Hanukkah event returns amid antisemitism surge

The first night of Hanukkah comes with celebration.

Hundreds filled The Yard at Bayshore on Thursday, Dec. 7 to celebrate the first night of the holiday, with a festival of light and hope.

This year’s holiday comes at a time when antisemitism is on the rise throughout the nation. According to the Anti-Defamation League , there has been a nearly 400% increase in antisemitism.

Andrew Burke attended the annual holiday event with his family, passing along traditions that are centuries old.

"Hanukkah is about miracles, it’s about perseverance. It is really exciting to see people out here and just having a good time," Burke said. "This year is especially fraught and it’s nice everyone can still celebrate together."

Rabbi Yisroel Lein is one of the organizers. Lein noted the night is focused on love over hate.

"It’s important to celebrate in an open fashion, show our pride, show our joy, show our feeling of security," Lein said. "We show we’re very proud and very safe to celebrate in an open way."

Hanukkah runs through Dec. 15. There are celebrations happening across the area throughout the holiday.