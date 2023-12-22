Bayshore Kohl's theft, police chase; woman placed on 1 year probation

article

Lilcherry Gallion of Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 21 was placed on probation for one year following her guilty plea to a retail theft charge.

The court stayed Gallion's original sentence of five months at the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – and placed her on probation.

Case details

Gallion was one of three people who was accused of stealing from the Bayshore Kohl's and then leading Glendale police on a high-speed pursuit. Driving into oncoming traffic, Glendale police say a black SUV reached speeds of nearly 90 miles an hour on Tuesday, Aug. 8. This, before the driver crashed into a construction zone – and tried to take off on foot.

Police say what prompted the police chase is what went down inside the Bayshore Kohl's.

Police say Gallion ran out of Kohl's that Tuesday morning with more than $1,300 of stolen merchandise.

Glendale officials say Gallion then jumped into the SUV with Robert Hill, the man accused of being the getaway driver. Officers surrounded the vehicle in an attempt to stop the two from leaving the parking lot. But Hill slammed into two squads and a parked vehicle before speeding away.

Robert Hill, Lilcherry Gallion, Velicity McBride

The SUV led the police chase for more than a mile-and-a-half with four flat tires – striking another car along the way. Moments later, near Port Washington and Hampton, the driver lost control. Both Hill and Gallion were arrested along with a third woman, Velicity McBride, also accused of stealing back at the store.

McBride is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced on Jan. 4. Hill is due in court for a plea/sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.