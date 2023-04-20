Bay View storm takes down tree, falls on Kia

Storms brought heavy rain and hail to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, and on Thursday evening in Bay View, a tree came down on a woman's car.

Ashley Lazarski told FOX6 she was at Art in Bloom at the Milwaukee Art Museum when she got a message that there was a tree on her vehicle.

Brian Balistreri caught it on camera.

"The upstairs neighbor of the residence saw the tree falling in slow motion onto my vehicle," said Lazaraski. "The alarm was going off. When the tree finally hit, it turned the alarm off, so at least they didn't have to listen to that."

Bay View storm takes down tree

In addition to heavy rain and wind, a large amount of hail fell in the Bay View area during Thursday evening's storm.

"When we were walking up, the police officer said they actually saw what looked like a funnel cloud forming from up the block," said Lazarski. "As we were driving back, there was flooding. People were shoveling hail like it was snow on sidewalks. Kids were making snowmen. It was kind of weird to see. It was fine where we were down at the Art Museum, and then we get here, and it looked like it snowed."

This was the last of a few rounds of storms that pushed through southeast Wisconsin on Thursday.