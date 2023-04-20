SE Wisconsin tornado watch Thursday; what to expect

Strong to severe storms are favorable late this afternoon into the evening. Our tornadic potential continues to climb as temperatures increase, thanks to an SW wind.

The National Weather Service(NWS) has issued a tornado watch for southeast Wisconsin Thursday, April 20, until 8 p.m.

During the watch, the NWS said a few tornadoes are possible, with scattered hail up to two inches in size and wind gusts up to 75 mph.

Already we're seeing tornado-warned storms on the Mississippi River as of 2 p.m. We expect similar storms to build up into the evening as the cold front approaches between 4-8 p.m.

Radar as of 2pm on Thursday, Apr. 20

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA