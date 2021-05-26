Battling substance abuse: Resources available in Milwaukee County

According to CDC data, adults who reported symptoms of anxiety or depression between April 2020 and February 2021 rose by 27% compared to the previous year. Additionally, emergency room visits for drug overdoses increased by 36% nationally. In Milwaukee County, overdose deaths rose from 418 in 2019 to 544 by the end of 2020, a nearly 30% increase.

Between increased isolation and uncertainty of the future due to COVID-19, the past year proved to be the perfect setting for addiction. Now that vaccines are readily available, more people are beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy. However, addiction isn’t easy to overcome.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division (BHD) Administrator Michael Lappen talked on Wednesday, May 26 about resources available for those struggling with substance use disorder.

