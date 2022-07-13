Bastille Days: Cathedral Square prepares for festival's return

Bastille Days returns to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square on Thursday, July 14 – bringing back French food, drink and fun after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Vendors were busy Wednesday afternoon, getting ready for thousands of people to take over the area this weekend.

"We’ve been here many, many years, and we’re so happy to be back," said vendor Linda Rickun. "The people, and it’s fun. It’s got a really good vibe down here."

"Now that everything, especially this year, is like really starting to open back up again, we’re really happy. It’s really good to be back in that mindset again," said sunglasses vendor Kevin Cole. Hoping there’s a lot of energy and people down here this year."

Before the celebration, there is work to do. That includes inflating a miniature Eiffel Tower.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Preparations for 2022 Bastille Days at Cathedral Square

"A lot of good people coming, especially on the weekends. The 5K they do on Thursday is great energy," Moustapha Drame said of the "Storm the Bastille" 5K Run/Walk.

Between the race, beignets, friends and more – vendors are looking forward to a weekend full of festivities.

"To reconnect with my customers," Rickun said. "Just enjoy the music and the beignets and just to be here."

Bastille Days starts Thursday and ends Sunday, July 17.