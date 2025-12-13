The Brief A fire destroyed Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego on Friday. The community came together, supporting two fundraisers in the aftermath. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Bass Bay Brewhouse was destroyed when a fire tore through the building on Friday. After the devastation, the Muskego community came together to support the popular restaurant.

Community comes together

What they're saying:

Through festive decorations and a grand appearance from Santa Claus, the annual Muskego Christmas parade came with a twist: Organizers moved it indoors due to the cold.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It was the good time the community needed after Friday's fire burned down a Muskego institution.

"Tragedy, not only the owners or the family that lived there, but it was a great gathering spot for the whole community," said Muskego Mayor Rick Petfalski.

Related article

"It's very sad, I went on my homecoming date there," said Joseph Zdroik. "It was the best brewhouse, and I also went to school with Ryan, one of the owners – that is just, it's devastating."

"I've celebrated an anniversary there. It's just kind of crazy that a local spot just is no longer there," said Nikki Narloch."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Now, other businesses are wrapping their arms around the Bass Bay Brewhouse owners and employees.

"It's a third-generation business that has been a pinnacle, kind of, around here," said Mark Knudsen, owner of Pop's Pub. "It's huge for me, to see on Facebook a lot too, just the outpouring of appreciation of what they've done for the past 60 years."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fundraisers to help

What you can do:

A few online fundraisers have already raised close to $75,000. One will send money to the owners and staff, the other to a family displaced by the fire. It's a sign the community is strong through a season known for giving.

For now, locals said they hope their efforts help the owners rebuild, so everyone can get back on their feet.