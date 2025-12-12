Firefighters battle blaze at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego

The Brief A fire broke out at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego on Friday morning, Dec. 12. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. This is a developing story.



Firefighters on Friday morning, Dec. 12 battled a fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego.

What we know:

Bass Bay Brewhouse is a family-owned restaurant located off Aud Mar Drive.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

The Muskego Police Depatment said the following on Facebook:

"Please avoid the area of Ladwig Dr. and Aud Mar Dr. due to a structure fire being actively faught at Bass Bay Brew House. At this time, the restaurant/residential portion are both believed to be fully evacuated. If your morning commute involves Woods Rd., we are asking that you avoid the portion between Lannon Dr. and Moorland Rd. until further notice."

