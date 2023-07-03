Baseball, fireworks, festivities and more things to do July 3-9

article

As families prepare to look up into the skies for the Fourth of July, check out these other exciting events this week. Hold on and buckle up because there is a lot in store from July 3 to July 9.

Brewers

To start off, the Brewers are back in town Monday through Sunday. They will be matching up against the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Check out the Brewers schedule for start times, discounts and deals.

July 3rd Fireworks

In celebration of Independence Day, Milwaukee County Parks are getting ready to kick off fireworks on Milwaukee's lakefront. You will be there to soak up the fireworks and have fun with food vendors and beer tents. Come and celebrate this memorable Milwaukee tradition. There will also be a kite festival and more!

Fourth of July festivities

The main course of the week is the Fourth of July. Milwaukee will be buzzing all day. This Federal holiday is going to be recognized at various Milwaukee Parks. The perfect way to spend time with your family is by strolling through the park.

Milwaukee Zoo

The Zoo is a parade of fun when admission is just $4 on the 4th of July! On July 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., in celebration of American independence, the Milwaukee Zoo wants families to visit their RED ruffed lemurs in Primates of the World, the WHITE shama thrush in the Aviary, and Digger, and the Grand Cayman BLUE iguana in the Aquatic & Reptile Center!

Concert Series in Black Cat Alley

Crossroads Collective, a food hall located on Milwaukee's eastside, announced that Black Cat Rising will be the newest concert series. Starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Black Cat Alley. The artists are local Milwaukee musicians that will share their talents in several genres, such as indie, folk, pop, rock, rap, and hip-hop. For more information, check out Milwaukee Record.

Summerfest

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Dan Reynolds, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons attend the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Webb Expand

As families wrap up the week, cap it off with some dessert and live performances at Summerfest. Headlining will be Yung Gravy, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, and more.

