Barstool Fund saves Milwaukee-area staple nearly shuttered by COVID

With the doors at risk of closing for good at a Milwaukee-area staple because of the coronavirus pandemic, the owner took a FaceTime call he'd soon never forget. Solly's Grille was receiving a grant as part of the Barstool Fund, providing thousands in financial help immediately.

In the family for generations, Solly's Grille owner Glenn Fieber hangs his hat on tradition.

"My stepfather started it in 1936," said Fieber.

Solly's created the Original Butter Burger, a history that almost fell victim to the pandemic.

"That week was a really tough week for Solly's," said Fieber. "We really didn't know if we were gonna make payroll."

Fieber's daughters, Amy and Laura, tried everything to save Solly's, including an application to the Barstool Fund, an effort by Barstool Sports to help small businesses survive the pandemic which also received $500,000 from Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

The results couldn't have come at a better time.

"I was going to the bank for my last $3,000," said Fieber. "That's all we had left, and that would've been it."

Within days of their application, he took the call. Solly's received $15,000 -- a sigh of relief for his family just trying to save the business.

"You know, people rely on him for their livelihood, and he just wants to make sure everyone's taken care of," said Fieber's daughter.

With Governor Tony Evers proposing $200 million in more small business assistance as part of his biennial budget, Fieber said he's optimistic help will arrive -- and soon -- for owners just like him.

"I hope that I'm not alone," said Fieber. "I hope that more small businesses get this help, so we can keep them going. America's about small businesses."

Fieber said the Barstool Fund grant should cover the bills for February and into March. His hope is that by summer, indoor dining will be back to normal again.