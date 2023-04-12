Barron County police shooting, Packers Tailgate Tour honors officers

article

The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stopped in Barron County, Wednesday – honoring the lives of Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel who were killed in a shooting April 8.

Breidenbach and Scheel, who were with the Chetek and Cameron police departments respectively, conducted a traffic stop in Cameron based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver after a report of concerning behavior. The officers and the suspect exchange gunfire, and the officers died at the scene. The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, later died at a hospital.

The Packers Tailgate Tour left from Lambeau Field on Tuesday. It is the organization's 17th tour across Wisconsin, which aims to "connect with Packers fans and thank them for their support of the franchise through the years," according to the team's website.

Participants in this year's tour include current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, along with alumni Evan Smith, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House. Team President and CEO Mark Murphy is also part of the tour. According to the Packers' website, the tour "helps raise awareness and funds for nonprofits;" since it started, it has raised more than $3.5 million from the previous years.

The funeral service for Briedenbach and Scheel will be held Saturday, April 15 in Cameron.