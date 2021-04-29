Barrett on vice presidential visit; Harris to tout economic agenda

article

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett commented on Thursday, April 29 on the upcoming visit to the city by Vice President Kamala Harris. It will be her first trip to Milwaukee as vice president.

Harris is expected to tout President Joe Biden's economic development agenda which was detailed in an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

"I've very, very pleased that the vice president is coming to Milwaukee. She's been here many times before -- and she is certainly a welcome guest to our community," Barrett said. "Without a doubt, she will be talking about the jobs aspect -- and certainly the speech that the president gave last night because it's clear what their intent is -- and that is to create momentum behind the package."

Mayor Barrett indicated he is especially interested in the infrastructure portion of the president's "Build Back Better" economic agenda. Barrett hopes there will be enough money to replace lead laterals within the city and the nation.

The mayor said along with that anticipated money, it will be a challenge to make sure there is a workforce to complete the job. Barrett specifically mentioned at Milwaukee Water Works, roughly 40% of its workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next five years.

No other details about the Harris trip were immediately announced.