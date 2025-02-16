Milwaukee barber supply store burglarized; police seek suspects

The Brief Two to three people broke into a Milwaukee barber supply store on the city’s southwest side early Sunday morning, Feb. 16. They took thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including clippers he says are unique to their store. Surveillance video shows suspects ransacking the supply wall after busting in through the window.



Surveillance video shows two people smashing into a barber supply store on Milwaukee's southwest side early Sunday morning.

Store burglarized

What we know:

On any normal Sunday, you'd find BC Barber Supply on West Forest Home Avenue empty on the inside and deserted on the outside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

But owner Juan Pacheco said this Sunday was anything but normal.

What they're saying:

"They broke our window here in this spot and took the majority of the clippers and inventory of barbershop products," Pacheco said. "I quickly saw the window broken, then I came inside the store and saw all of this was messed up."

He said at least two people broke into the business just before 4 a.m. Sunday while the getaway driver waited. Surveillance video shows suspects ransacking the supply wall after busting in through the window.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After getting everything they could, the suspects came back out through the window, which is now boarded up. They then took off down 46th Street.

Pacheco said they took thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including clippers he says are unique to their store.

He said he wants the community to be on the lookout. He also said he wants other barbers to be aware of anyone looking to hawk the hot products.

But Pacheco said, despite the setback, it's in his nature to pick up and push forward.

"It's sad, really sad because to start up a business like this is very difficult." "You have to fight, you have to move forward. We can’t complain, we have to go on."

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.