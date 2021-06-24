Bait shop theft in Beaver Dam, officials seek to ID suspect

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. The theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the Best Dam Bait Shop in Beaver Dam.

According to police, Best Dam Bait Shop provides fishing bait and other merchandise, on the honor system, in order to keep the business open for purchases at all times of the day. However, on Monday evening multiple items of live bait and clothing with the business's name and logo were removed from the store, without being paid for.

If anyone knows the identity of the man or has other information about the incident, please contact Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

People with information may remain anonymous and information may be submitted by phone, email, the sheriff’s office website, or the sheriff’s office app, directed to Sergeant Krueger for case # 21-19743.