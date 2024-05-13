Baird Center expansion complete in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Baird Center expansion is now complete and you have the opportunity to check it out.

The Baird Center expansion will officially open on Thursday, May 16 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Grand Opening Gala. Baird Center will open its doors to the general public for the first time on Saturday, May 18 from 1-5 p.m. for those who would like to explore the building and experience the expansion’s newest features.

The expanded Baird Center is expected to stimulate at least $12.6 billion in total spending in the state over 30 years and generate at least $150 million in incremental state income.