Baird Center expansion complete in downtown Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  May 13, 2024 9:32am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Baird Center expansion is now complete and you have the opportunity to check it out.

The Baird Center expansion will officially open on Thursday, May 16 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Grand Opening Gala. Baird Center will open its doors to the general public for the first time on Saturday, May 18 from 1-5 p.m. for those who would like to explore the building and experience the expansion’s newest features.  

The expanded Baird Center is expected to stimulate at least $12.6 billion in total spending in the state over 30 years and generate at least $150 million in incremental state income. 