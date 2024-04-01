Milwaukee's Baird Center reaches milestone before grand opening

article

The $456 million Baird Center expansion in downtown Milwaukee reached "substantial completion" on Friday, March 29, officials noted in a news release.

"Substantial completion" means the building is fit for its intended use and employees can enter it without protective equipment. It is also the phase in the project where final inspections and testing of systems occur.

The release says the Baird Center expansion will officially open on May 16 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Grand Opening Gala. Baird Center will open its doors to the general public for the first time on May 18 from 1-5 p.m. for those who would like to explore the building and experience the expansion’s newest features.

Baird Center, Milwaukee

Officials say once complete, the expanded Baird Center is expected to stimulate at least $12.6 billion in total spending in the state over 30 years and generate at least $150 million in incremental state income. Expanding the convention center allows the Wisconsin Center District to book simultaneous events or events that overlap. With 1.3 million total square feet, Baird Center will be positioned to secure larger, more prominent events, helping fill Milwaukee hotels and restaurants and bringing more business to local shops and stores.