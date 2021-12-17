Badger HS early dismissal, threat part of national TikTok Challenge

article

Badger High School announced all students were being dismissed at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 after administrators were informed of a threat at the school – as part of the nationwide TikTok Challenge promoting national school violence.

A Facebook post from Dr. James Gottinger, district administrator, says the "action is being taken, even though we feel the threat is not credible."

In addition, all after-school activities were being canceled for Friday evening at Badger.

Officials say since the threat was specific to Badger High School, all other Lake Geneva Schools will remain open (Lake Geneva Middle School, Star Center, Eastview, and Central-Denison).

"We want to take a moment to share with families that we always take threats seriously. We are working jointly with the Lake Geneva Police Department to continue to investigate this threat," Gottinger said. "We are always here for your student and for your family."