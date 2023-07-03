Auto theft ring suspected leader arrested in Fond du Lac County

article

Authorities arrested a person they suspected of being the leader of an auto theft ring in Wisconsin counties on Tuesday, June 27.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties, have been investigating vehicle thefts and vehicle entries for over a week. Officials said that auto thefts hit Dodge County, the northeastern part of the county, particularly along State Highway 175. A coordinated effort took place between the law enforcement agencies to investigate these crimes.

A person was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County, where he will stay while charges are pending. Authorities said two other people of the same group were taken into custody in the Fox Valley area and have charges pending.

All the vehicles that were taken in Dodge County have been recovered at this point. Officials are recovering additional stolen property.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office officials would like to remind the public to lock vehicles and home/garage doors at all times.