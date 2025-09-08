Attention fragrance enthusiasts! Create scent at Bleu Lux Candle Bar

Brian Kramp is seeing what type of options are available at this their new location.
MILWAUKEE - Looking for a place where family and friends can gather and create their own scented candles, perfumes, and room diffusers? Bleu Lux (9224 W Burleigh Street) may be for you. Brian Kramp is seeing what type of options are available at their new location.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Calling all fragrance enthusiasts! Bleu Lux Candle Bar wants you to create your own scent. Brian Kramp is learning how to whip up a fragrance that’s uniquely yours.
Brian Kramp is at Bleu Lux Candle Bar seeing what scents are big for Fall.
Brian Kramp is with the owner who offers a variety creative sessions to help make your world smell better.
Brian Kramp is with the owner at her new location that currently smells like a mix of pumpkin, pudding, and pie.
Brian Kramp is at Bleu Lux Candle Bar where they offer a convenient way to add a spa-like experience your shower at home.