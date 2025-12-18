Attempted homicide near 13th and Burnham, MPD seeks suspects

article

The Brief Milwaukee police need your help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an attempted homicide. It happened near 13th and Burnham back on Oct. 24, 2025. Police say one of the suspects shot a person, and the other suspect attempted to run the person over.



According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the attempted homicide happened on Oct. 24 just after 2 a.m. near 13th and Burnham.

Suspect descriptions

What we know:

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Caucasian/Hispanic, with blonde/purple hair and arm tattoos. He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He had a handgun.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Caucasian/Hispanic, with brown/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2

Police say suspect #1 fired shots and struck the victim. Suspect #2 got into a black SUV and attempted to run over the victim. All suspects then left the scene.

Black SUV

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.