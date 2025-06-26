Expand / Collapse search

Attempted break-in at Milwaukee police chief’s home; man arrested

Published  June 26, 2025 4:44pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

    • A 67-year-old man is in custody after an alleged attempted break-in at Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's home.
    • It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
    • Two firearms were recovered in the vicinity of the home.

MILWAUKEE - A man is in custody after an alleged attempted break-in at Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's home on Wednesday, June 25.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7:15 p.m. 

A 67-year-old man was observed attempting to gain entry into the police chief’s residence and was subsequently arrested. Two firearms were recovered in the vicinity of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information for this report.

