Attempted break-in at Milwaukee police chief’s home; man arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A man is in custody after an alleged attempted break-in at Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's home on Wednesday, June 25.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7:15 p.m.
A 67-year-old man was observed attempting to gain entry into the police chief’s residence and was subsequently arrested. Two firearms were recovered in the vicinity of the home.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The investigation is ongoing.
What's next:
Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information for this report.