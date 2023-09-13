Attempted armed robbery near Marquette University; 2 sought

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 12 near 17th and Clybourn. It happened around 9:15 a.m.

According to police two suspects approached a female Marquette student, displayed a weapon and demanded property. The suspects did not obtain property and fled the area in a black Hyundai sedan, last seen driving northbound on 27th Street.

The victim was not physically injured.

The suspects are described as male, black, early 20s, 5'7" tall, one with a medium build, the other a heavy build.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.

