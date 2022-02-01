Expand / Collapse search

Attacks on officers: Rebecca Kleefisch, police union address

Rebecca Kleefisch, candidate for governor, police union, discuss attacks on police

The Milwaukee Police Association, gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, and Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police hold a news conference to discuss recent attacks against Milwaukee police -- and the need for bail reform in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Association, gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, and Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police held a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to talk about recent attacks against Milwaukee police -- and the need for bail reform in Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.

