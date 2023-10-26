At risk of homelessness? Waukesha event helps those in need

Waukesha hosted an event on Thursday, Oct. 26 designed as a helping hand for people at risk of experiencing homelessness.

"We are providing a host of resources for individuals at risk of homelessness," said Krystina Kohler, Portfolio Manager at United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County,

They are offering haircuts, medical care and cold weather gear to help those at risk of being homeless. It all unfolded at the second annual Project Homeless Connect Waukesha.

"Dignity building items are so important for folks that are going through rough times right like a haircut can just like boost your morale and make you feel special again we want to bring people joy today," Kohler said.

The event pairs a volunteer with each guest to break down stigmas people may have about homelessness.

"There’s so many ways to get involved," Kohler said. "Preventing homelessness is the best way to end homelessness, but we’re here for anybody. At any continuum, any part of their experience that they’re in.

United Way doubled its goal of individuals that would be helped – with more than 100 people coming out to get much needed resources.

"This is something we want to bring back to the community every single year," Kohler said.

If you are in need of services to prevent homelessness, you are urged to start by calling 211.