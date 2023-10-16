Associated Bank River Center Market; new place to eat in Milwaukee

Introduction to the River Market Center
Associated Bank unveiled their new River Center Market where guests can grab sit, eat and drink with a view in downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Just over a month ago, Associated Bank unveiled its new River Center Market where guests can grab sit, eat and drink with a view in downtown Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is in the former Milwaukee Center that’s now home to four unique spots for coffee, sandwiches, craft cocktails and even raw oysters.
Offerings from Four One Fork Hospitality
Four One Fork Hospitality in known for representing a few of area’s iconic restaurants and they’ve recently added the River Center Market to the list of places they represent. Brian Kramp is with the owner of this local company that just launched four hot spots in one newly reimagined space in downtown Milwaukee.
