Ashes sprinkled as Lent begins in effort to mitigate COVID concerns

As the Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, there will be changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On what is typically one of the most popular days for Mass, many pews will be empty and the distribution of ashes will be different due to coronavirus concerns.

"We'll use what is a more traditional, and still present in most of the world, form of distributing ashes where we would sprinkle the ashes over the head of the person receiving it," said Father Paul Hartmann.

It's different from how ashes are normally received, something Hartmann said won't be as impactful.

"The personal contact that is so powerful in the distribution of ashes, the priest or minister applying ashes with the thumb to the forehead," said Hartmann.

Because of COVID-19, officials with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee felt that wasn't safe. Another element missing in 2021 will be the public impact.

"They won’t be able to identify, 'Oh, they’re Catholic,' or at least the growing number of Christian traditions that have been doing the distribution of ashes," said Hartmann.

While it's not what churchgoers are used to, Hartmann said the most important thing to take away from Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent, suggesting people make it a unique start to the season leading up to Easter.

"I think the hope is that everybody comes not jarred and disturbed by what’s different, but invigorated to look at things in a new way this year," said Hartmann.

If you're still not comfortable returning to Mass in person, church officials remind Catholics Ash Wednesday is not a day of obligation.