'Ashamed,' Waukesha mayor leaves GOP after Capitol riot

In the hours that followed the violence in Washington, D.C. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said he's had enough with the Republican Party -- to the surprise of some.

Reilly, an attorney-turned politician, has served as mayor of Waukesha since 2014, but after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters attempting to overturn the presidential election sent lawmakers into hiding, Reilly said he's done with the Republican Party.

"This will possibly be the cause of the end of my political career but I have to put this out because I am so upset," said Reilly on Facebook Wednesday night. "I am ashamed that I was a member of the Republican Party and I do not know how I can ever be a member again."

Reilly declined an interview request from FOX6 News Thursday and said, "I didn't do this to get publicity."

"Surprises me, but actually a happy surprise," said Leah Northrop of Waukesha.

Julie Polinske said she cannot fault the mayor for his decision.

"No because I, myself, am embarrassed," she said. "I am a Republican. I voted for Republicans for probably the last 10 years. I guess all I have to say is I’m embarrassed about the actions that happened last night."

"Very happy to see that the mayor is really going for it and putting his entire career on the line for it to make sure that the good of democracy is what’s good for the people," said Northrop.

Northrop, who has voted for Democrats in previous elections, said she appreciates the mayor's decision.

"I think that a lot is going to change, and hopefully, we’re going to have more of those moderates coming together and doing what’s best for the country, rather than what’s best for their particular parties," she said.