Ash Wednesday: Lenten season begins with special services

Archbishop Jerome Listecki is asking for prayers for peace in Ukraine this Ash Wednesday. Several churches across the area are holding Mass throughout the day to mark the start of the Lenten season.

Saint Frances Cabrini: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s Immaculate Conception: 6:15 a.m., Noon and 7 p.m. in Spanish

Holy Angels: 7 a.m. Word Service with Ashes, 8 a.m. Mass with Ashes, Noon Word Service with Ashes, and 5:30 p.m. Mass with Ashes

Holy Trinity, Newburg: 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger: at 8 a.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. Mass

Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton: Ash Wednesday Masses at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd Lutheran, 777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend: Ash Wednesday service at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran West Bend: Services Wednesday 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Join Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. Sixth Avenue, West Bend on Ash Wednesday, March 2 for drive-thru ashes. Also, bring a box of cereal to donate to the Full Shelf Food Pantry, enjoy a free cup of coffee, and later for worship as we enter the season of Lent.

Drive-Thru Ashes / Cereal Drop-off / Delicious Coffee + Hot Chocolate

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Worship Service (in-person)

11:30 a.m.

6:30 p.m.