COVID-19 vaccine appointments open as availability expands

By
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

As COVID-19 vaccine availability continues to expand, some providers are alerting the community to open appointments they are hoping to fill.

MILWAUKEE - As COVID-19 vaccine availability continues to expand, some providers are alerting the community to open appointments they are hoping to fill.

"The more vaccinations we can provide, the safer our community is going to be," said Dr. Patricia Golden, Ascension Medical Group Milwaukee region primary care medical director.

Since mid-December, Ascension Wisconsin has doled out more than 135,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're doing about 10,000 a week in southeast Wisconsin," Golden said.

Announced Wednesday, the health care system will now vaccinate anyone ages 18 and up -- even those who are not Ascension patients.

Through the Ascension portal, those looking for a shot can enter their ZIP code, choose their preferred vaccine and search available dates. Appointments are required.

"There’s going to be certain locations that may be fully booked, but if they’re willing to travel a little bit, we have several sites around the community that can take on those vaccination schedules for patients," said Golden.

"We also have now obtained 140 sites that are registered with the DHS, so very soon we will be pivoting this into our regular clinics."

Meanwhile, at the Wisconsin Center, sufficient supply means appointments are available as soon as Thursday and Friday of this week. Anyone ages 16 and up looking to book shots there will need to register online.

"This is our way of a community to take care of each other," Golden said.

16-year-olds and 17-year-olds looking to get vaccinated at Ascension Wisconsin are asked to schedule their appointments directly through an Ascension Medical Group provider. For additional information, visit healthcare.ascension.org.

