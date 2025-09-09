Ascension offers new Alzheimer’s treatment, brings hope to Wisconsin patients

The Brief Carole and Jim Kratoska are undergoing treatment at Ascension Saint Francis with Kisunla, a new FDA-approved drug for Alzheimer’s. The treatment, given monthly through an IV, aims to slow disease progression by removing harmful proteins in the brain. Ascension became the first provider in Wisconsin to administer the drug, which is covered by insurance.



No going back. That’s the unfortunate reality for patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

What we know:

There is no cure, but new FDA-approved treatments are bringing hope to a disease that hasn’t had much of it.

Once every four weeks, Jim and Carole Kratoska stroll into the Center for Neurological Disorders at Ascension St. Francis Hospital.

"They receive us like we're the relatives, you know?" Carole Kratoska said.

For the couple, married 61 years, it’s become a date – and they’re looking forward to more time together because of this place.

"I really wanted to get back to functioning the way I always did, when I could tell Jim what to do," Carole Kratoska said.

Jim Kratoska added with a laugh: "Yeah, I missed that."

The backstory:

The Kratoskas first came to the clinic about nine months ago, when Jim and others noticed Carole was showing signs of memory loss.

"Every day, she would ask me several times, ‘What day is it?’" Jim Kratoska said.

Dr. Bhupendra Khatri determined Carole Kratoska was a candidate for Kisunla, a new FDA-approved treatment to slow Alzheimer’s progression. It’s administered through an IV every four weeks.

"They sort of wash out the bad proteins off the brain, and that has been correlated with declining the progression of the disease, and in some patients, even improving the condition. Their memory gets better," Khatri said.

Dig deeper:

The treatment can cause side effects, including small brain bleeds, so doctors conduct regular MRIs and scans. They also show signs of improvement.

"And before I even knew it, I was back to what I would call normal," Carole Kratoska said.

After seeing Carole’s success – and experiencing some temporary memory issues himself – Jim started the treatment three months ago. Both say it has provided a sense of hope that Alzheimer’s has long taken away.

Insurance companies are covering the cost of these new treatments, and Ascension was the first provider in Wisconsin to administer them.

If people want information on getting these treatments for themselves or for a family member, Ascension says they can call the clinic at 414-769-4040.