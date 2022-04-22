Arrowhead staff member not guilty plea, disorderly conduct case

article

An Arrowhead High School staff member has pleaded not guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors say he mentioned having a hit list and threatened to snipe people from the roof of the school if fired. The accused is 55-year-old Craig Reimer of Dousman.

According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to Arrowhead on March 31 for a threat made by an employee. The school's resource officer told a deputy some maintenance workers were concerned after a coworker allegedly made comments about shooting up the school if fired.

A complaint states the defendant made comments to "Victim A" after a disagreement about how they were on his "two-week list." Victim A took that as meaning they were on a hit list to be killed if he was fired. They had heard Reimer make references to his "two-week list" in the past. Victim A told deputies they confronted the defendant about the list and mentioned how he could be fired for making comments like that, especially in a school setting.

The complaint goes on to say the defendant told Victim A, "If I get fired, I will start sniping people from the roof." Victim A said he knew Reimer had a lot of guns but didn't think he'd actually hurt someone. Victim A said they were concerned enough about the sniping comment that they reported it, stating they would have felt terrible if something had happened and hadn't reported it, the complaint says.

In an interview with deputies, Reimer admitted to joking around with Victim A and believed he had a good rapport with them to feel comfortable enough saying those things. Reimer also said he knew saying those things in this day and age was a poor decision, but was clear he had no intent to harm anyone.

The defendant went on to say he did not specifically remember making a comment about sniping people, but did not deny that it was possible he could have said it, the complaint says.

Reimer pleaded not guilty on April 1. He's due back in court on May 9.