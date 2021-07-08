Expand / Collapse search

Arrests, fire after Milwaukee crash near 40th and North

FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured and arrested after a crash near 40th and North Thursday evening, July 8 involving a vehicle that was fleeing police.

According to police, the fleeing vehicle crashed into a house just before 6 p.m. after striking a parked vehicle.

There were people inside the house but none were hurt.

Fire officials told FOX6 News a gas meter was also struck.

According to MFD, the house then caught fire, with responding firefighters finding heavy flames on the first and second floors, along with the attic. 

We Energies responded to shut off the gas as the line going to the home was severed by the impact of the crash.

Again, police said two occupants in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody.

