Arrest made in Georgia after Germantown woman victimized in scam

A Germantown woman is getting back some serious cash -- $20,000 -- after falling victim to an inter-state scam, police say.

On its Facebook page, the Germantown Police Department shared information from the Spalding County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office regarding an April 6 search warrant execution.

After communicating with Germantown investigators, Spalding County investigators determined the phone scam victim had mailed the cash to a Georgia residence.

Authorities in Georgia executed a search warrant of the residence and recovered all of the cash and the packaging it was mailed in.

The sheriff's office said it is in the process of returning the cash to the woman.

The suspect behind the scam, a 23-year-old, faces two felony charges.

