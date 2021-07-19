Armed robbery reported at West Allis business

West Allis police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near 92nd and Greenfield Monday, July 19.

According to police, initial reports indicated that there were two robbers inside, possibly with weapons, and that employees may have been locked in the store.

Eventually, all employees exited the store, but for some time, it was believed the robbers were still inside.

Officers entered, cleared the store and did not locate anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.