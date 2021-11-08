Armed robbery reported at Milwaukee business; suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Nov. 7 near Good Hope Road and Teutonia Avenue. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the armed suspects demanded and obtained property from a business. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.