Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery reported at Milwaukee business; suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Nov. 7 near Good Hope Road and Teutonia Avenue. It happened around 2:30 p.m. 

According to police, the armed suspects demanded and obtained property from a business. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App

Country Christmas: Save $6 on carload admission for 2021 season
article

Country Christmas: Save $6 on carload admission for 2021 season

FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.

Contact 6 saves viewers $64,000 in October 2021
article

Contact 6 saves viewers $64,000 in October 2021

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.

Veteran finds purpose in adaptive sports

Veteran LeToi Adams is the oldest player on the UW-Whitewater women's wheelchair basketball team. She only found the sport after tragedy.