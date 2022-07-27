Armed robbery near Marquette; vehicle stolen, 3 suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday, July 27 near 22nd and Wells. It happened around 6 a.m.
According to police, three subjects approached a non-Marquette affiliated woman, displayed a weapon and demanded property.
The suspects obtained the victim's property and then fled in the victim's vehicle, a white 2015 Infinity 250 (WI plate: AFC-5108).
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
Suspect #1 is described as an 18-year-old male, black, 6' tall, with short hair. He was wearing jeans and a dark long-sleeved shirt. Suspect #2 is described as an 18-year-old male, black, 6' tall, with short hair. Suspect #3 is described as an 18-year-old male, black, 5'10" tall with short hair.
If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.