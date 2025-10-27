Armed robbery at Milwaukee U.S. Bank near 10th and Mitchell

article

Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a person, who was armed, went inside the U.S. Bank branch near 10th and Mitchell.

The suspect implied they had a weapon, demanded and got money from a bank employee.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.