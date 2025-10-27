Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery at Milwaukee U.S. Bank near 10th and Mitchell

Published  October 27, 2025 7:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MPD squad outside US Bank

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a person who robbed a bank on Monday, Oct. 27.
    • The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank branch near 10th and Mitchell.
    • Police say an armed suspect demanded money, and once they got the money, they fled on foot.

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a person, who was armed, went inside the U.S. Bank branch near 10th and Mitchell.

The suspect implied they had a weapon, demanded and got money from a bank employee.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.

