Armed robbery at Milwaukee U.S. Bank near 10th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a person, who was armed, went inside the U.S. Bank branch near 10th and Mitchell.
The suspect implied they had a weapon, demanded and got money from a bank employee.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.