Armed robbery leads to shooting near 64th and Bobolink

Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened near 64th and Bobolink shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was in his vehicle when the suspects approached, demanded property and fired several shots, subsequently striking him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

