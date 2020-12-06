Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery leads to shooting near 64th and Bobolink

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened near 64th and Bobolink shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was in his vehicle when the suspects approached, demanded property and fired several shots, subsequently striking him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Teen killed at party near 86th and Silver Spring

A 17-year-old female was shot and killed at her own party on Milwaukee's northwest side late Saturday night.

Teen killed at party near 86th and Silver Spring
slideshow

Teen killed at party near 86th and Silver Spring

A 17-year-old female was shot and killed at her own party on Milwaukee's northwest side late Saturday night.

24-year-old fatally shot near Water &#038; Buffalo in Third Ward
slideshow

24-year-old fatally shot near Water &#038; Buffalo in Third Ward

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old dead near Water and Buffalo early Sunday morning.