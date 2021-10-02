Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery in Vernon spurs shelter-in-place alert

By FOX6 News Digital team
Waukesha County
VILLAGE OF VERNON, Wis. - Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station in the Village of Vernon for an armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, two males entered the store and one of the subjects displayed a silver handgun and handed the cashier a note. The suspects left with an unknown amount of money as well as cigarettes. The area was searched with the assistance of a canine and drone without locating the suspects.

A public alert text message was sent out to area residents to shelter in place. An all-clear text alert was sent out after it was confirmed suspects were no longer in the area.

This appears to be a lone incident and there is no danger to the public. 

This incident remains under investigation.

