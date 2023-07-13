Armed robbery near 91st and Appleton, Milwaukee woman arrested

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested after an armed robbery near 91st and Appleton on Thursday, July 13.

Milwaukee police said the robbery took place around 10 a.m.

A woman made a gesture that she had a firearm and took money out of a register, and attempted to leave the premises. Police chased the woman, and she was taken into custody. Officers recovered a firearm.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

