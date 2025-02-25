Armed robberies, carjacking, police pursuit; Milwaukee man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he robbed or attempted to rob several people in the span of a few hours. All the incidents culminated with a police pursuit that lasted 21 miles. He has been charged with a dozen felonies.



A Milwaukee man has been charged with a dozen felonies after prosecutors say he robbed and attempted to rob several people after he was dropped off at his place of work.

Prosecutors say he also stole a car and led police on a 21-mile pursuit before being arrested, all of which happened on the same day.

19-year-old Davion Cade is charged with the following from the incidents that happened on Feb. 19, 2025:

Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery

Attempted Carjacking: Possession of a Weapon

Carjacking: Possession of a Weapon

Robbery with Use of Force

Attempted Carjacking: Use of Force

Attempted Armed Robbery

Attempted Carjacking: Possession of a Weapon

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Robbery with Threat of Force

Operating a Vehicle to Flee/Elude an Officer

First incident

Timeline:

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 19, 2025, just before 8 a.m., Milwaukee police detectives were assigned to investigate an armed robbery that happened near Oakland and Hartford near the UW-Milwaukee campus.

There they spoke to the person who was robbed, an MCTS employee who said he and his partner stopped at the 7-11. He said they were both in a vehicle, and his partner, the driver, got out to get a snack at the 7-11. While sitting in the passenger seat, a person, later identified as the defendant Davion Cade, approached the vehicle and opened the rear passenger door. The MCTS employee got out of the car and that's when Cade pointed a gun at him and stated he wanted the keys to the vehicle, per the complaint.

The MCTS employee told Cade he did not have the keys, but his partner did. The MCTS employee backed away from the vehicle and ran away, while Cade sat in the driver's seat. The MCTS employee was able to flag down a bystander and call for help. The MCTS employee remembered he left both his cellphone and a laptop in the vehicle, both of which were missing when he returned, per the complaint.

Initial identification of Davion Cade

Timeline:

The complaint goes on to state that the MCTS employee was able to describe the person to the police. A person inside the 7-11 also recorded the incident on cellphone video.

While officers were investigating the robbery, a man arrived at the 7-11 and approached officers. He told officers he had driven his son to the nearby Papa John’s earlier that morning and wondered what had happened. A detective spoke to the man and asked him what his son was wearing that morning. The detective showed the man cellphone video of the robbery, and the man identified the person with the gun in the video as his son, Davion Cade, per the complaint.

Sequence of events

Timeline:

Carjacking

The complaint goes on to say that less than a block away, at about 9:05 a.m., detectives were called to an armed carjacking. They spoke to the victim, who said the man, later identified as Cade, approached her car and pointed a gun at her, demanding she get out. She gave him the keys and her phone, and he drove away. The vehicle was later recovered at Cade's mother’s address. The complaint notes that Cade's mother drives a tan Buick Rendezvous.

Robberies

At about 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dousman and Auer for another robbery. There, officers spoke to a person who said he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a person later identified as Cade. Cade said he was going to kill him if he did not give him his belongings. He gave Cade his gloves and sunglasses, and the person drove away in a tan Buick Rendezvous.

The complaint goes on to state that at the same location, officers spoke to another person who said she was entering a building when a person, later identified as Cade, approached her and said, "Give me your bag." Cade grabbed her purse and when she tried to pull it back, Cade grabbed her jacket "I will kill you." She let go of the purse which had her wallet in it.

Officers got surveillance video of the robberies and identified Cade walking around a dumpster. Officers searched the dumpster and found the laptop that belonged to the MCTS employee.

Attempted carjacking

The complaint goes on to state that at about 12:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Fratney and Nash for an attempted carjacking. There, the officers spoke to a person who said he was sitting in his vehicle and talking on the phone when an unknown person, later identified as Cade, approached him and said, "I been waiting on this, run me those keys, you know what this is." The person tried to walk away from Cade, but Cade kept demanding keys and "took a swing" at him.

The complaint goes on to say that they exchanged punches and "tussled" and rolled on the ground. Eventually, the person ran into a nearby business to get away from Cade and told the people inside someone tried to rob him. He told officers that Cade entered a tan SUV and drove away, and surveillance video confirmed it. The video also depicts the person, Cade, wearing clothing similar to that described by other victims.

Attempted armed robbery

The complaint goes on to state that at about 12:45 p.m., just a few blocks away from the previous incident, police responded to investigate another attempted armed robbery. Detectives spoke to a person who said he was eating lunch in his work van when an unknown person, later identified as Cade, approached his van and started talking to him. As the person went back to work, Cade showed a knife, stating, "give me your keys, or I will kill you." The person refused and Cade started swinging the knife at him, per the complaint.

A fight ensued, and the person eventually ran away, yelling for help. Cade tackled him into a snowbank, but the person was able to hold off Cade until the person's coworker tackled Cade. They told police Cade got in a tan Buick SUV before driving away. The coworker took pictures of Cade and the Buick and showed them to the police, who identified him as the person involved in the other incidents, per the complaint.

Police pursuit

Timeline:

The complaint goes on to say that later on in the day, officers got a dispatch about the same tan Buick Rendezvous being seen at the same 7-11 store from the first incident.

Officers drove toward that area and saw the same Buick driving toward them, so they activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit started, per the complaint.

The complaint goes on to state that the pursuit lasted about 27 minutes and spanned 21 miles. During that pursuit, the driver ran numerous stop signs and red lights, drove into oncoming traffic, drove onto a sidewalk, and drove over twice the posted speed limit in a school zone. Whitefish Bay police officers deployed stop sticks which caused the Buick to stop moving. The driver got out and ran away, but officers were able to catch up and apprehend him, identifying him as Cade, per the complaint.

A search of the Buick found a driver’s license and a piece of mail belonging to one of the victims from the earlier incidents.

All the victims of the robbery and carjacking incidents identified Davion Cade in a photo array as the person who either took or attempted to rob them, per the complaint.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Davion Cade had his initial appearance in court on Feb. 22 where cash bond was set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28.