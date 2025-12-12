Arctic air arrives Saturday; Milwaukee Health Department offers safety tips

article

The Brief The City of Milwaukee Health Department is urging people to take precautions as bitterly cold temps arrive this weekend. Wind chills are expected to plunge to between 10 below and 30 below zero from late Friday night through Sunday night. Existing warming center locations will have extended hours.



As the temperatures are set to drop in our area, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is sending out a reminder to residents to take precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for very low wind chills.

Cold weather advisory

What we know:

The advisory will impact the following areas from midnight Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday: Milwaukee County, Fond du Lac County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Dodge County, Jefferson County.

Walworth County, Kenosha County and Racine County will be under a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Safety tips

Limit Outdoor Exposure : Cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin.Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.

Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.

Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.

Drive with Caution : Light snow and ice may make road conditions hazardous. Slow down and allow extra travel time.

Check in on Vulnerable Individuals : Older adults, young children, and those experiencing homelessness are particularly at risk. Ensure they have warm shelter.

Prepare for Emergencies : Keep extra blankets, food, and water in your home and vehicle in case of power outages or travel disruptions.

Use Heating Equipment Safely : Only use approved heating devices indoors to prevent fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Protect Pets : Ensure pets are indoors or have adequate shelter and access to fresh water.

Check in on Others: Reach out to neighbors and family who may need assistance staying warm.

Warming Shelters

What you can do:

Existing warming center locations will have extended hours. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, dial 2-1-1 for available warming site locations or visit IMPACT 2-1-1’s website.