Arctic air arrives Saturday; Milwaukee Health Department offers safety tips

Published  December 12, 2025 11:45am CST
The Brief

    • The City of Milwaukee Health Department is urging people to take precautions as bitterly cold temps arrive this weekend.
    • Wind chills are expected to plunge to between 10 below and 30 below zero from late Friday night through Sunday night.
    • Existing warming center locations will have extended hours.

MILWAUKEE - As the temperatures are set to drop in our area, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is sending out a reminder to residents to take precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for very low wind chills. 

Cold weather advisory

What we know:

The advisory will impact the following areas from midnight Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday: Milwaukee County, Fond du Lac County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Dodge County, Jefferson County.

Walworth County, Kenosha County and Racine County will be under a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

Safety tips

  • Limit Outdoor Exposure: Cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin.Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.
  • Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.
  • Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.
  • Drive with Caution: Light snow and ice may make road conditions hazardous. Slow down and allow extra travel time.
  • Check in on Vulnerable Individuals: Older adults, young children, and those experiencing homelessness are particularly at risk. Ensure they have warm shelter.
  • Prepare for Emergencies: Keep extra blankets, food, and water in your home and vehicle in case of power outages or travel disruptions.
  • Use Heating Equipment Safely: Only use approved heating devices indoors to prevent fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Protect Pets: Ensure pets are indoors or have adequate shelter and access to fresh water.
  • Check in on Others: Reach out to neighbors and family who may need assistance staying warm.

Warming Shelters

What you can do:

Existing warming center locations will have extended hours. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, dial 2-1-1 for available warming site locations or visit IMPACT 2-1-1’s website

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

