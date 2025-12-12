Arctic air arrives Saturday; Milwaukee Health Department offers safety tips
MILWAUKEE - As the temperatures are set to drop in our area, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is sending out a reminder to residents to take precautions.
The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for very low wind chills.
Cold weather advisory
What we know:
The advisory will impact the following areas from midnight Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday: Milwaukee County, Fond du Lac County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Dodge County, Jefferson County.
Walworth County, Kenosha County and Racine County will be under a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
Safety tips
- Limit Outdoor Exposure: Cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin.Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.
- Frostbite symptoms: numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin.
- Hypothermia symptoms: shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.
- Drive with Caution: Light snow and ice may make road conditions hazardous. Slow down and allow extra travel time.
- Check in on Vulnerable Individuals: Older adults, young children, and those experiencing homelessness are particularly at risk. Ensure they have warm shelter.
- Prepare for Emergencies: Keep extra blankets, food, and water in your home and vehicle in case of power outages or travel disruptions.
- Use Heating Equipment Safely: Only use approved heating devices indoors to prevent fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Protect Pets: Ensure pets are indoors or have adequate shelter and access to fresh water.
- Check in on Others: Reach out to neighbors and family who may need assistance staying warm.
Warming Shelters
What you can do:
Existing warming center locations will have extended hours. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, dial 2-1-1 for available warming site locations or visit IMPACT 2-1-1’s website.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.