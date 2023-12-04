Archdiocese of Milwaukee puts priest on leave, launches investigation

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee put a priest on administrative leave who is also the head of two North Shore parishes.

The investigation centers on an allegation of a consensual relationship.

Fr. Mark Payne holds a high rank as the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's judicial vicar. He has led two North Shore parishes since 2022, as well as St. Eugene in Fox Point and St. Monica in Whitefish Bay.

But now, the archdiocese has pulled the pastor from the parishes and placed him on administrative leave.

Catholic news website The Pillar reported allegations that Payne was in an apparent relationship with another man and the priest hired that man to teach at St. Monica School.

Property records showed the priest and the other man co-owned a duplex near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Per the archdiocese's letter, "Father was told his hiring of the grade school teacher was not appropriate.Father Payne assured us that he is faithful to his priestly vows and that the information painted a misleading picture of the situation."

As The Pillar also first reported, the other man was arrested in 2018 for an OWI and a second charge that was dismissed: possessing cocaine.

The criminal complaint noted that the man "admitted to using cocaine" but a Milwaukee County judge dismissed that charge as part of a plea deal.

The parish wrote an email to parishioners, saying the parish’s pastoral councils, finance councils and trustees met ""to discuss how to move forward in light of the information learned yesterday."

The email continued, "We ask for your patience as this process unfolds and also ask that we as parish communities pledge to not engage in gossip and speculation regarding the current situation and trust the investigative process undertaken by the archdiocese."

The archdiocese asked parishioners to "please pray for the next steps in this situation, for Father Payne, for his parish communities, and for all those impacted by this information."

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s spokesperson told FOX6 the church was already doing an inquiry before the news broke. In light of the story, they moved up the timeline and called for a formal investigation to be led by an expert from another diocese.