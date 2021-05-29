Appleton and Nash shooting: Milwaukee man injured, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Nash around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, May 29.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.