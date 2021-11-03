Antigo homicide: Person of interest may be in Waukesha area

article

A person of interest in a homicide in Antigo, Wisconsin may be in the Waukesha area, officials say.

Authorities say on Monday morning, Nov. 1, Antigo police responded to a residence for a welfare check. An individual was found deceased inside -- the victim died from apparent stab wounds. Officials have since identified the victim as 63-year-old Susan Reese of Antigo.

A news release says police are searching for a person of interest in this case – Derek Goplin, age 38. Again, he may be in the Waukesha area.

Goplin is described as a male, white, with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and standing 5'11" tall. Goplin was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt, and a green or brown beanie hat.

Authorities say Goplin may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license RANDYR. Officials say he may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

The public is asked to contact the Antigo Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, or the Waukesha Police Department with information -- and to call 911 immediately if Goplin is spotted.